Pakistani Court Sentences Four to Death Over Facebook Blasphemy

In a landmark decision, a Pakistani court has sentenced four men to death for uploading blasphemous content on the popular social media platform, Facebook. The ruling, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Mohammad Tariq Ayub, found Wajid Ali, Ahfaq Ali Saqib, Rana Usman, and Suleman Sajid guilty of insulting the Prophet Muhammad through their online posts.

The court determined that the group distributed the incendiary content via four distinct Facebook accounts. As part of their punishment, the men were also handed down an additional 80 years of imprisonment each, along with a fine totaling PKR 5.2 million. Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime unit lodged the initial complaint, citing violations under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and Pakistan Penal Code.

This case illuminates the broader issues surrounding Pakistan's blasphemy laws. Amnesty International has criticized these laws, arguing they are frequently misused against religious minorities and others facing false accusations. The organization claims these laws encourage a cycle of vigilante justice, where accused individuals receive minimal protection and have to navigate a prejudiced legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)