Left Menu

Pakistani Court Sentences Four to Death Over Facebook Blasphemy

A Pakistani court sentenced four men to death for uploading blasphemous content on Facebook. Convicted under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, they face lengthy imprisonments and fines. Amnesty International highlights that blasphemy laws in Pakistan often target minorities and contribute to human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:43 IST
Pakistani Court Sentences Four to Death Over Facebook Blasphemy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a landmark decision, a Pakistani court has sentenced four men to death for uploading blasphemous content on the popular social media platform, Facebook. The ruling, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Mohammad Tariq Ayub, found Wajid Ali, Ahfaq Ali Saqib, Rana Usman, and Suleman Sajid guilty of insulting the Prophet Muhammad through their online posts.

The court determined that the group distributed the incendiary content via four distinct Facebook accounts. As part of their punishment, the men were also handed down an additional 80 years of imprisonment each, along with a fine totaling PKR 5.2 million. Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime unit lodged the initial complaint, citing violations under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and Pakistan Penal Code.

This case illuminates the broader issues surrounding Pakistan's blasphemy laws. Amnesty International has criticized these laws, arguing they are frequently misused against religious minorities and others facing false accusations. The organization claims these laws encourage a cycle of vigilante justice, where accused individuals receive minimal protection and have to navigate a prejudiced legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025