Honoring the Brave: CBI Officers Recognized for Exceptional Service

On Republic Day, thirty-one officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were honored for their role in significant investigations, including the Manipur riots and online trading scams. This recognition underscores their dedication to uncovering complex cases across the nation.

The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service was awarded to six officers, highlighting their contributions in probes such as the Commonwealth Games corruption and the land-for-jobs scam involving prominent figures. Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay, among the recipients, played a pivotal role in these investigations.

Additionally, 25 officers received the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. Their commendable work included tackling the illegal mining case in Jharkhand and probing child sex abuse material online. This acknowledgment reflects their relentless efforts to uphold justice across various challenging scenarios.

