Macron's Diplomatic Push: Ceasefire Talks with Lebanon's President

In a recent phone call, French President Emmanuel Macron assured Lebanese President Joseph Aoun of his efforts to maintain the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel. Aoun requested Macron's help in ensuring Israel adheres to the peace agreement, amidst tensions near the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:12 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron has reached out to Lebanon's newly appointed President Joseph Aoun, emphasizing his commitment to keeping the ceasefire intact between Hezbollah and Israel. The conversation underscores France's vested interest in maintaining Middle-Eastern stability.

Aoun stressed the importance of France's influence by urging Macron to pressure Israel into honoring its part of the peace agreement. He highlighted the delicate nature of the existing truce.

The backdrop to this dialogue involves a tense situation, where the Israeli military recently cautioned the residents of numerous Lebanese border villages to stay away, despite a ceasefire brokered by the U.S. looming. This situation hints at precarious regional dynamics needing diplomatic delicacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

