Voting Champions: Celebrating Democratic Participation in India

The significance of voting in bolstering democracy was the focus on National Voter's Day, as emphasized by the Governors of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. They urged citizens to participate actively in the electoral process, highlighting voting as a cornerstone of democracy.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade stressed the transformative power of voting at a function, explaining that India's democratic structure thrives on its cultural and human values. He administered an oath to encourage impartial voting and motivated new voters to register and participate.

In Himachal Pradesh, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla commended the Election Commission of India for organizing free and fair elections. Celebrating the 15th National Voters Day, he urged first-time voters to promote the importance of voting. Cultural performances marked the event, highlighting its significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)