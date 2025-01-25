Left Menu

Voting Champions: Celebrating Democratic Participation in India

On National Voter's Day, the Governors of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh emphasized the vital role of voting in democracy. They urged citizens, especially young voters, to participate actively in elections. Events highlighted the Election Commission's role and celebrated voters through messages and cultural performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The significance of voting in bolstering democracy was the focus on National Voter's Day, as emphasized by the Governors of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. They urged citizens to participate actively in the electoral process, highlighting voting as a cornerstone of democracy.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade stressed the transformative power of voting at a function, explaining that India's democratic structure thrives on its cultural and human values. He administered an oath to encourage impartial voting and motivated new voters to register and participate.

In Himachal Pradesh, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla commended the Election Commission of India for organizing free and fair elections. Celebrating the 15th National Voters Day, he urged first-time voters to promote the importance of voting. Cultural performances marked the event, highlighting its significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

