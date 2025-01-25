President Droupadi Murmu Advocates 'One Nation One Election': A Vision for Redefining Governance

In a significant address ahead of the 76th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu championed the 'One Nation One Election' initiative, presenting it as a means to enhance good governance in India. She outlined its potential advantages, including consistent governance and reduced financial burdens on the state.

Touching on legal reforms, President Murmu highlighted efforts to move away from colonial-era laws to newer, more relevant legislations, underscoring the government's commitment to updating India's legal framework. She emphasized the importance of the Constitution in guiding the country's development over the past 75 years.

President Murmu called for a collective reaffirmation of Gandhian ideals such as truth and nonviolence, while stressing the government's focus on education, welfare policies, and infrastructure development. She highlighted the transformative role of women and marginalized communities in shaping India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)