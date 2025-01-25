Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu Advocates 'One Nation One Election': A Vision for Redefining Governance

President Droupadi Murmu, on the eve of Republic Day, emphasized the 'One Nation One Election' initiative as a tool for enhancing governance. She highlighted efforts to replace colonial-era laws, the important role of the Constitution, and the need for inclusive growth. She called for a commitment to India's future, emphasizing education, welfare, and Gandhian ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:35 IST
President Droupadi Murmu Advocates 'One Nation One Election': A Vision for Redefining Governance
President
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address ahead of the 76th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu championed the 'One Nation One Election' initiative, presenting it as a means to enhance good governance in India. She outlined its potential advantages, including consistent governance and reduced financial burdens on the state.

Touching on legal reforms, President Murmu highlighted efforts to move away from colonial-era laws to newer, more relevant legislations, underscoring the government's commitment to updating India's legal framework. She emphasized the importance of the Constitution in guiding the country's development over the past 75 years.

President Murmu called for a collective reaffirmation of Gandhian ideals such as truth and nonviolence, while stressing the government's focus on education, welfare policies, and infrastructure development. She highlighted the transformative role of women and marginalized communities in shaping India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025