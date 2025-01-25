Left Menu

Pathanamthitta Sexual Abuse Case: Arrests Made in Disturbing Minor Incident

In Pathanamthitta district, four individuals have been arrested in connection with multiple alleged sexual abuse cases involving a 17-year-old girl. The incident was uncovered during a school counselling session. A total of eight suspects have been identified, and the case has been transferred for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:45 IST
A troubling case of alleged sexual abuse involving a minor girl has led to the arrest of four individuals in Pathanamthitta district, police confirmed on Saturday.

The Adoor police have lodged nine cases based on the 17-year-old victim's statement, apprehending four suspects linked to four of these incidents. District Police Chief V G Vinod Kumar reported that eight suspects have been identified, with imminent arrests ordered.

The abuse incident surfaced during a Child Welfare Committee counselling session at the victim's school. Initial abuse was reported in Adhikattukulangara, with subsequent assaults by acquaintances. The abuse spanned from April to September last year. The case, now transferred to Nooranadu police, is under further investigation.

