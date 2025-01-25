Pathanamthitta Sexual Abuse Case: Arrests Made in Disturbing Minor Incident

A troubling case of alleged sexual abuse involving a minor girl has led to the arrest of four individuals in Pathanamthitta district, police confirmed on Saturday.

The Adoor police have lodged nine cases based on the 17-year-old victim's statement, apprehending four suspects linked to four of these incidents. District Police Chief V G Vinod Kumar reported that eight suspects have been identified, with imminent arrests ordered.

The abuse incident surfaced during a Child Welfare Committee counselling session at the victim's school. Initial abuse was reported in Adhikattukulangara, with subsequent assaults by acquaintances. The abuse spanned from April to September last year. The case, now transferred to Nooranadu police, is under further investigation.

