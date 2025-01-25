Championing Change: Manda Krishna Madiga's Struggle for SC Sub-Categorisation
Manda Krishna Madiga, from the Madiga community in Telangana, led a relentless struggle for three decades to advocate for the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs). His efforts through the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) led to a Supreme Court ruling in favor of sub-classifications, earning him a Padma Shri award.
Manda Krishna Madiga, a prominent advocate for the categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs), hails from Telangana's Madiga community. Facing socio-economic hardships, he has battled for three decades for the recognition of his community's rights.
In a significant breakthrough, Madiga founded the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) in 1994, focusing on the disproportionate reservation benefits within SCs. Last year, the Supreme Court's empowering verdict for state-level sub-categorisation fulfilled a key demand of MRPS.
Recognising his contributions, the Indian government conferred the Padma Shri on Madiga. His emotional moment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally underscored the sensitivity and importance of the issue, which remains central to national discourse.
