Championing Change: Manda Krishna Madiga's Struggle for SC Sub-Categorisation

Manda Krishna Madiga, a prominent advocate for the categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs), hails from Telangana's Madiga community. Facing socio-economic hardships, he has battled for three decades for the recognition of his community's rights.

In a significant breakthrough, Madiga founded the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) in 1994, focusing on the disproportionate reservation benefits within SCs. Last year, the Supreme Court's empowering verdict for state-level sub-categorisation fulfilled a key demand of MRPS.

Recognising his contributions, the Indian government conferred the Padma Shri on Madiga. His emotional moment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally underscored the sensitivity and importance of the issue, which remains central to national discourse.

