Assistant Sub Inspector Nabbed for Corruption

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended an Assistant Sub Inspector on Saturday, catching him red-handed while he accepted a bribe of Rs 7,000. This arrest follows a complaint made by a local business owner.

The complainant, who operates the Maharaja Guest House in Ballabgarh, alleged that ASI Jaiveer pressured her into paying Rs 5,000 monthly if she wished to continue her operations without interference.

Subsequently, the bribe demand increased to Rs 7,000, prompting the guest house owner to report the matter to the bureau. The ACB then set up a sting operation, successfully trapping the officer in the act of taking the bribe.

(With inputs from agencies.)