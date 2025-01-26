Pakistan's Fierce Offensive: Battling Terror in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a significant counter-terrorism effort, Pakistan's military killed 30 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during operations on Saturday. The operations spanned Lakki Marwat, Karak, and Khyber districts.

The military reported that 18 terrorists were killed in Lakki Marwat, eight in Karak, and a crucial encounter in Khyber district's Bagh area resulted in four more deaths, including key leaders. Weapons and ammunition were seized.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the operations, reinforcing commitment to eradicating terrorism as the country faces a stark increase in violence, with 2024 becoming the most lethal year for security forces in a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)