Tragic Abduction and Murder of Lawyer in Uttar Pradesh
A lawyer in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly abducted and killed by being run over by a car. The main accused, the victim's brother-in-law, has been arrested. The lawyer was involved in mediating a dispute which reportedly led to his murder, with more arrests pending.
In a chilling incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 50-year-old lawyer was reportedly abducted and brutally killed by a vehicle. The primary suspect, the victim's brother-in-law, is in custody, police said.
The victim, Chandrashekhar Yadav, was a resident lawyer in the Kaptanganj area. He disappeared while returning home from the 'Thana Samadhan Diwas' event on his motorcycle. Allegedly, a group of men in a Mahindra Scorpio abducted him near Narayanpur village, beat him severely, and subsequently ran over him, leaving him on the road in the Walterganj region.
A significant number of lawyers gathered at the hospital, demanding justice for Yadav. Superintendent of Police Abhinandan disclosed that the lawyer was involved in a family dispute case linked to his sister's divorce. This dispute possibly triggered the tragic incident. Ranjit Yadav, the brother-in-law, was arrested, and efforts are underway to capture the other perpetrators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
