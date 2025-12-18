Controversy Erupts over Bihar CM's Hijab Incident

In an incident that has stirred international debate, Pakistan has strongly criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for forcibly removing the naqab of a young Muslim doctor. The act, described as 'deeply disturbing' by Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, has prompted calls for serious consideration from Indian stakeholders.

Andrabi highlighted the risks associated with normalizing such humiliation of Muslim women in India. The incident has been condemned by the Human Rights Council of Pakistan, which demands an immediate and transparent investigation. It calls on the United Nations and human rights organizations to address this issue with urgency.

Adding to the growing discourse, Azma Bokhari, Information Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, noted the event reignites discussions on the two-nation theory. Bokhari contrasted this with a video of Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz honoring a female officer, juxtaposing the two leadership styles and their implications.

