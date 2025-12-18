Left Menu

Controversy Erupts over Bihar CM's Hijab Incident

Pakistan criticizes Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for forcibly removing a Muslim doctor's naqab, calling it disturbing and demanding an investigation. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for transparency from international bodies, highlighting issues of women's dignity and religious freedom in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:26 IST
Controversy Erupts over Bihar CM's Hijab Incident
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an incident that has stirred international debate, Pakistan has strongly criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for forcibly removing the naqab of a young Muslim doctor. The act, described as 'deeply disturbing' by Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, has prompted calls for serious consideration from Indian stakeholders.

Andrabi highlighted the risks associated with normalizing such humiliation of Muslim women in India. The incident has been condemned by the Human Rights Council of Pakistan, which demands an immediate and transparent investigation. It calls on the United Nations and human rights organizations to address this issue with urgency.

Adding to the growing discourse, Azma Bokhari, Information Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, noted the event reignites discussions on the two-nation theory. Bokhari contrasted this with a video of Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz honoring a female officer, juxtaposing the two leadership styles and their implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025