From Suspect to Struggle: The Fall of Akash Kanojia
Akash Kanojia's life has turned upside down after being mistakenly detained in connection with an attack on Saif Ali Khan. With his reputation tarnished, he's lost his job, a marriage proposal, and faces family disgrace. Kanojia seeks justice and a new beginning.
Akash Kanojia, a driver from Mumbai, finds his life in turmoil after being wrongly identified as a suspect in the Saif Ali Khan attack case. Detained by Railway Protection Force at Durg station, Kanojia's personal and professional world has since unraveled.
Following his release, Kanojia explains his hardships: a lost job, a broken marriage proposal, and a family grappling with embarrassment. "One mistake of the Mumbai police ruined my life," he lamented.
Despite two prior cases in his name, Kanojia insists on his innocence, crediting divine intervention for the real suspect's timely arrest. Now, he hopes for justice and a chance to rebuild his life.
