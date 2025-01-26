From Suspect to Struggle: The Fall of Akash Kanojia

Akash Kanojia, a driver from Mumbai, finds his life in turmoil after being wrongly identified as a suspect in the Saif Ali Khan attack case. Detained by Railway Protection Force at Durg station, Kanojia's personal and professional world has since unraveled.

Following his release, Kanojia explains his hardships: a lost job, a broken marriage proposal, and a family grappling with embarrassment. "One mistake of the Mumbai police ruined my life," he lamented.

Despite two prior cases in his name, Kanojia insists on his innocence, crediting divine intervention for the real suspect's timely arrest. Now, he hopes for justice and a chance to rebuild his life.

(With inputs from agencies.)