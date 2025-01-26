Tension in Gaza: A Waiting Game Amid Ceasefire Disputes

Tens of thousands of Palestinians remained stranded on routes leading to their northern Gaza homes, frustrated by Israel's closure of crossing points. This blockade came after allegations of Hamas breaching a ceasefire agreement. The impasse follows a delicate exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

Witnesses describe columns of people—some on foot, others in vehicles—waiting for permission to journey north. Displaced Gazans, eager to reclaim a sense of home, pledged to return and rebuild, despite uncertainty over the state of their residences.

Amid the tense stalemate, one fatality and multiple injuries have been reported. The humanitarian situation remains dire as mediators grapple with ongoing negotiations to allow a safe return for Gaza's displaced population.

