Israel's Cutting-Edge Missile Defence: A Multilayered Shield
Israel successfully intercepted a missile from Yemen aimed at its airspace. Employing a sophisticated multilayered air defense system, Israel defends against missiles of varying ranges, notably using the Arrow, David's Sling, Iron Dome, and the upcoming Iron Beam. These systems prevent serious damage and casualties.
On Thursday, Israel's vigilant military thwarted an aerial threat as a missile from Yemen was intercepted before penetration into Israeli territories. Air raid sirens echoed in Jerusalem, with interceptors visibly deploying to neutralize the threat. No injuries were reported during the incident.
The Houthis claimed responsibility for the ballistic missile targeting Israel's international airport, marking the second offensive following U.S. airstrikes against them. Over the years, Israel has invested in a nuanced air-defense mechanism capable of thwarting incoming projectiles directed at civilians or crucial infrastructures.
Key to this defense array is Israel's layered systems: the Arrow for long-range interceptions, David's Sling for mid-range threats, and Iron Dome for short-range assaults. The anticipated Iron Beam promises cost-efficient laser technology, potentially revolutionizing Israel's defense landscape with economical interceptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
