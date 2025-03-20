Israel's Cutting-Edge Missile Defence: A Multilayered Shield

On Thursday, Israel's vigilant military thwarted an aerial threat as a missile from Yemen was intercepted before penetration into Israeli territories. Air raid sirens echoed in Jerusalem, with interceptors visibly deploying to neutralize the threat. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the ballistic missile targeting Israel's international airport, marking the second offensive following U.S. airstrikes against them. Over the years, Israel has invested in a nuanced air-defense mechanism capable of thwarting incoming projectiles directed at civilians or crucial infrastructures.

Key to this defense array is Israel's layered systems: the Arrow for long-range interceptions, David's Sling for mid-range threats, and Iron Dome for short-range assaults. The anticipated Iron Beam promises cost-efficient laser technology, potentially revolutionizing Israel's defense landscape with economical interceptions.

