Left Menu

Renewed Tensions: Israel Launches Limited Operations Amid Ceasefire Collapse

Tensions reignite as Israel conducts limited ground operations following a missile attack from Yemen and the collapse of a ceasefire with Hamas. Despite recent debates over ceasefire terms, Israel intensifies its military campaign, raising Israeli public unrest over the fate of remaining hostages and escalating Palestinian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 20-03-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 07:58 IST
Renewed Tensions: Israel Launches Limited Operations Amid Ceasefire Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a renewed surge of conflict, Israel undertook limited ground operations following Thursday's missile attack from Yemen. The attack, stemming from Yemen's Houthi group, was marked by air raid sirens and explosions across several Israeli regions, though no injuries were reported.

The resumption of hostilities follows Israel's collapse of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, which was previously allowing unprecedented humanitarian aid and hostage releases in Gaza. On Wednesday, Israeli military reclaimed parts of Gaza, intensifying operations with warnings of more aggressive action ahead.

This resumption has sparked significant domestic unrest, with Israelis protesting in Jerusalem, calling for solutions to the ongoing Israeli hostages' situation. Amidst escalating casualties, a U.N. worker's death and continued airstrikes have further complicated this pressing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025