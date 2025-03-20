Renewed Tensions: Israel Launches Limited Operations Amid Ceasefire Collapse

In a renewed surge of conflict, Israel undertook limited ground operations following Thursday's missile attack from Yemen. The attack, stemming from Yemen's Houthi group, was marked by air raid sirens and explosions across several Israeli regions, though no injuries were reported.

The resumption of hostilities follows Israel's collapse of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, which was previously allowing unprecedented humanitarian aid and hostage releases in Gaza. On Wednesday, Israeli military reclaimed parts of Gaza, intensifying operations with warnings of more aggressive action ahead.

This resumption has sparked significant domestic unrest, with Israelis protesting in Jerusalem, calling for solutions to the ongoing Israeli hostages' situation. Amidst escalating casualties, a U.N. worker's death and continued airstrikes have further complicated this pressing conflict.

