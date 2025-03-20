Escalation in Gaza: Renewed Israeli Strikes Deepen Crisis

In a tragic intensification of the conflict, Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of at least 58 Palestinians, including women and children, across the Gaza Strip overnight and into Thursday, according to reports from local hospitals.

The return to hostilities follows a breakdown in the ceasefire agreement that had paused fighting and enabled the release of some hostages held by Hamas. Israel attributes the resurgence of violence to Hamas's refusal of a new deal.

As the humanitarian situation worsens, Israel has vowed to continue its military operations, cutting off crucial supplies to Gaza's population, until all hostages are freed and Hamas relinquishes territory control.

(With inputs from agencies.)