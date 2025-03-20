Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Renewed Israeli Strikes Deepen Crisis

Israeli strikes killed at least 58 Palestinians in Gaza, further escalating the intense conflict. Despite a previous ceasefire, Israel resumed attacks, blaming Hamas for rejecting a new proposal. The strikes come amid a humanitarian crisis, with thousands of civilians at risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:08 IST
Escalation in Gaza: Renewed Israeli Strikes Deepen Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic intensification of the conflict, Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of at least 58 Palestinians, including women and children, across the Gaza Strip overnight and into Thursday, according to reports from local hospitals.

The return to hostilities follows a breakdown in the ceasefire agreement that had paused fighting and enabled the release of some hostages held by Hamas. Israel attributes the resurgence of violence to Hamas's refusal of a new deal.

As the humanitarian situation worsens, Israel has vowed to continue its military operations, cutting off crucial supplies to Gaza's population, until all hostages are freed and Hamas relinquishes territory control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025