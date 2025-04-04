Left Menu

Legal Clash Over Trump's Election Order

Nineteen states have filed a lawsuit challenging President Trump's executive order that seeks to alter US election procedures. The order demands proof of citizenship for voter registration and mandates mail ballots be received by Election Day. Critics argue it's unconstitutional and could disenfranchise voters.

Updated: 04-04-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 03:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal move, democratic officials from 19 states filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's recent executive order on Thursday, criticizing it as an unconstitutional overreach into the states' authority to manage elections.

The complaint opposes key provisions of the order, such as requiring documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration and ensuring all mail ballots arrive by Election Day, stating these changes would violate state sovereignty over election laws.

The suit follows Trump's long-standing grievances about election integrity, despite evidence showing recent US elections to be among the most secure historically, with no substantial fraud found, including in the 2020 loss to Joe Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

