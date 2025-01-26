Arrest of Pro-Palestinian Journalist in Zurich Sparks Global Outcry

On Sunday, U.N. human rights experts and activists strongly condemned the arrest of American journalist Ali Abunimah in Zurich, Switzerland, citing grave concerns over freedom of speech. Abunimah, the executive director of Electronic Intifada, was arrested by Swiss police on Saturday prior to delivering a speech, as confirmed by the organization.

Swiss authorities later stated that the 53-year-old American was detained due to an entry ban and that additional legal actions under immigration laws were being considered. Irene Khan, U.N. Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, expressed her dismay at the news, urging Switzerland to thoroughly investigate the case and release Abunimah.

The situation underlined a growing sense of unease over free speech in Europe, a sentiment echoed by Francesca Albanese, U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Occupied Territories. In response, the Swiss Action for Human Rights launched a petition demanding Abunimah's release, while the U.S. mission in Bern has yet to comment.

