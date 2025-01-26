Left Menu

Colombia Refuses Migrant Deportation Flights from US

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has declared that his government will not accept deportation flights from the US until migrants are treated with dignity. This announcement follows reports of migrants being restrained upon arrival in Brazil. Petro emphasizes the use of civilian airplanes for repatriation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 26-01-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 23:24 IST
In a bold statement, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that his government will reject flights carrying deported migrants from the United States until a humane protocol is established. This decision stems from concerns over the treatment of deportees, who have reportedly been restrained upon arrival in other countries.

Petro shared his stance on social media, including a video illustrating the harsh conditions faced by deported migrants. He emphasized, "A migrant is not a criminal and must be treated with the dignity that a human being deserves." As a result, Petro ordered the return of US military planes transporting Colombian deportees.

While the United States government has yet to comment, Petro remains firm that his country will only accept returning citizens via civilian aircraft, ensuring they are treated with respect and without any criminal stigma.

