Breaking Down Barriers in Global Trade: India's Fight Against NTBs
Non-tariff barriers (NTBs) impact international trade by adding costs and delays to exporters and importers. The US has raised concerns regarding Indian NTBs affecting American goods, while Indian products face similar issues globally. Efforts are ongoing to address these barriers to boost trade.
- Country:
- India
Non-tariff barriers (NTBs) are increasingly shaping the landscape of international trade. These restrictions, which do not involve tariffs, serve as substantial hurdles for exporters and importers, often inflating costs and causing delays. In particular, the United States has expressed concerns about the NTBs its goods face in India.
Indian products encounter similar obstacles in foreign markets, including the US, EU, China, Japan, and Korea. These barriers range from complex prior registration processes to stringent domestic standards that make trading cumbersome. For instance, Indian exporters of agro products must comply with stringent EU pesticide testing requirements at high costs.
Efforts to alleviate these challenges are ongoing. The Indian government is committed to addressing these issues bilaterally and is developing a platform to register and resolve NTBs faced by exporters. Such actions aim to foster a more equitable trading environment and enhance global market access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea Targets Increased U.S. Imports Amid Tariff Talks
India's Booming Smartphone Exports Reach New Heights in 2024-25
India's Smartphone Exports Hit Historic High: A Rs 2 Lakh Crore Milestone
India's Seafood Exports Face New U.S. Tariffs: A Dive into the Global Trade Impact
China Boosts Indian Rapeseed Meal Imports Amid Canadian Tariff Dispute