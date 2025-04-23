Breaking Down Barriers in Global Trade: India's Fight Against NTBs

Non-tariff barriers (NTBs) are increasingly shaping the landscape of international trade. These restrictions, which do not involve tariffs, serve as substantial hurdles for exporters and importers, often inflating costs and causing delays. In particular, the United States has expressed concerns about the NTBs its goods face in India.

Indian products encounter similar obstacles in foreign markets, including the US, EU, China, Japan, and Korea. These barriers range from complex prior registration processes to stringent domestic standards that make trading cumbersome. For instance, Indian exporters of agro products must comply with stringent EU pesticide testing requirements at high costs.

Efforts to alleviate these challenges are ongoing. The Indian government is committed to addressing these issues bilaterally and is developing a platform to register and resolve NTBs faced by exporters. Such actions aim to foster a more equitable trading environment and enhance global market access.

