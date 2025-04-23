Left Menu

Breaking Down Barriers in Global Trade: India's Fight Against NTBs

Non-tariff barriers (NTBs) impact international trade by adding costs and delays to exporters and importers. The US has raised concerns regarding Indian NTBs affecting American goods, while Indian products face similar issues globally. Efforts are ongoing to address these barriers to boost trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:22 IST
Breaking Down Barriers in Global Trade: India's Fight Against NTBs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Non-tariff barriers (NTBs) are increasingly shaping the landscape of international trade. These restrictions, which do not involve tariffs, serve as substantial hurdles for exporters and importers, often inflating costs and causing delays. In particular, the United States has expressed concerns about the NTBs its goods face in India.

Indian products encounter similar obstacles in foreign markets, including the US, EU, China, Japan, and Korea. These barriers range from complex prior registration processes to stringent domestic standards that make trading cumbersome. For instance, Indian exporters of agro products must comply with stringent EU pesticide testing requirements at high costs.

Efforts to alleviate these challenges are ongoing. The Indian government is committed to addressing these issues bilaterally and is developing a platform to register and resolve NTBs faced by exporters. Such actions aim to foster a more equitable trading environment and enhance global market access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025