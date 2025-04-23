Porel Shines as Delhi Capitals Eye IPL Glory

In a promising display, young opener Abishek Porel showcased his ambitions both for the present and future, as he led Delhi Capitals to a resounding victory in the Indian Premier League. Porel, scoring 51 off 36 balls, was instrumental in securing an eight-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants.

Aiming to realize his ultimate dream of representing India on the international stage, Porel remains focused on helping Delhi Capitals clinch their first IPL trophy. 'Every innings is an opportunity to grow,' he remarked at the post-match conference, emphasizing the importance of contributing to his team's success.

DC's bowlers also excelled, with Mukesh Kumar taking four wickets to restrict LSG to 159. Despite a strong start from LSG, Delhi's strategies and a solid second-half performance turned the game in their favor, reflecting Porel's belief in his team's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)