Reviving Bonds: UK and China Set for Strategic Dialogue

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit the UK next month to engage in talks with UK Foreign Minister David Lammy, according to The Guardian.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth, & Development Office is coordinating the mid-February event, marking the first Britain-China strategic dialogue since 2018. Sources familiar with the matter confirmed these plans, though the FCDO did not respond to Reuters' inquiries regarding the visit.

The visit follows British finance minister Rachel Reeves' trip to China, aimed at rekindling high-level economic and financial conversations. The Labour government, leading Britain since July, prioritizes repairing ties with China, reversing years of deteriorating relations under previous Conservative administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)