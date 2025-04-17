Left Menu

Strategic Dialogue: Qatar's Efforts in Global Conflict Resolution

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim, reassured Russian President Putin of Syria's new leader's eagerness to develop ties with Moscow. As Russia seeks to maintain its strategic influence in Syria, discussions also covered issues in Gaza and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, along with Qatar's mediatory role in the Ukraine crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:17 IST
Strategic Dialogue: Qatar's Efforts in Global Conflict Resolution
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, communicated to Russian President Vladimir Putin the willingness of Syria's new leader to foster strong relations with Moscow. The statement underscores Sheikh Tamim's diplomatic efforts, particularly crucial as Russia seeks to secure its strategic hold in Syria following President Bashar al-Assad's ousting.

Additionally, their talks touched on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, highlighting Qatar's pivotal role in seeking peaceful resolutions, despite setbacks in enforcing earlier ceasefire agreements. The discussions also embraced the serious humanitarian and political challenges facing Syria, committing both nations to collaborate on sustaining Syria's sovereignty and integrity.

The two leaders extended their conversation to the Ukrainian crisis, praising Qatar's mediation initiatives in the conflict. This includes efforts to reunite families separated by the war. Despite U.S. aspirations to resolve the conflict, a sustainable peace remains elusive, reflecting the complexity of achieving diplomatic breakthroughs in such turbulent regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025