Punjab Police Foil Deadly Plot: Kaushal Chaudhary Gang Arrested

In a significant development, Punjab Police announced the arrest of six members linked to the notorious Kaushal Chaudhary gang, effectively thwarting a planned targeted killing spree.

The group, implicated in the killings of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian in 2022, was captured along with a cache of six pistols and 40 rounds, revealed Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police.

These individuals, including notable associates Puneet Lakhanpal and Narinder Kumar, had evaded capture for three years and were reportedly connected to multiple violent incidents, including a high-profile extortion case in Rajasthan.

