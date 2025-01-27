Left Menu

Punjab Police Foil Deadly Plot: Kaushal Chaudhary Gang Arrested

The Punjab Police has thwarted a targeted killing scheme by arresting six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang. The accused were involved in two high-profile murders and were evading capture for years. The police seized weapons and have registered a case in Amritsar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:55 IST
Punjab Police Foil Deadly Plot: Kaushal Chaudhary Gang Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Punjab Police announced the arrest of six members linked to the notorious Kaushal Chaudhary gang, effectively thwarting a planned targeted killing spree.

The group, implicated in the killings of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian in 2022, was captured along with a cache of six pistols and 40 rounds, revealed Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police.

These individuals, including notable associates Puneet Lakhanpal and Narinder Kumar, had evaded capture for three years and were reportedly connected to multiple violent incidents, including a high-profile extortion case in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025