Left Menu

Joyful Return: Palestinians Reclaim Heavily Destroyed Gaza Territory

Tens of thousands of Palestinians return to northern Gaza as Israel lifts its closure following a 15-month conflict with Hamas. The partial ceasefire facilitates their return, amid fears of permanent displacement. The move is viewed as a return to homes, even amidst damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:52 IST
Joyful Return: Palestinians Reclaim Heavily Destroyed Gaza Territory
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tens of thousands of Palestinians returned to the northern Gaza Strip on Monday after Israel lifted its closure, marking the first opportunity for many to return in 15 months. The fragile ceasefire with Hamas facilitated this reversal of mass evacuation initially triggered by the war's onset.

The return was laden with emotion, as many families who had taken refuge in makeshift shelters found themselves back in familiar, albeit damaged, surroundings. The event symbolized resistance to relocation proposals and a reclaimed connection to their homeland.

The hostilities, initiated by an October 2023 attack by Hamas, led to severe destruction and mass displacement, with numerous casualties on both sides. Current efforts focus on maintaining the ceasefire and negotiating for the release of hostages as Palestinians reclaim their previous lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025