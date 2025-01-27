Kejriwal Unveils 'Guarantee' Manifesto for Delhi Polls
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP chief, announced a manifesto with promises ranging from monthly aid for women to free healthcare for elders. Kejriwal warned voters that BJP would end free welfare schemes if it wins. The document, 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee', reaffirms AAP's welfare-focused governance model.
On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal released the party's manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections, unveiling 15 pledges that include Rs 2,100 monthly aid for women and free healthcare for seniors.
Kejriwal pledged that all six of the AAP's current 'revdis' or free schemes, including services like education and healthcare, will remain intact if the party maintains power in the February elections. Additionally, he criticized the BJP for alleged plans to revoke these benefits, which he claims would cost each Delhi resident Rs 25,000 monthly.
The manifesto, titled 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee,' stresses a commitment to improving infrastructure and creating jobs, while continuing the welfare-driven approach that has defined AAP's governance strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
