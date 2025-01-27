Cabinet Lekgotla and SONA to Shape South Africa’s 2025 Agenda

The Cabinet Lekgotla will be held on January 29 and 30, 2025, at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria. Convened by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the meeting will bring together leadership from all spheres of government to discuss priorities and plans for the year ahead.

The outcomes of the Lekgotla will provide the framework for key policy initiatives, which will be announced during the President’s State of the Nation Address (SONA).

SONA 2025: Date, Venue, and Purpose

President Ramaphosa will deliver the first State of the Nation Address of the seventh democratic Parliament on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 19:00. The address will take place at the Cape Town City Hall, marking the official opening of the parliamentary calendar.

The President has formally requested a Joint Sitting of Parliament, involving both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, in accordance with Section 84(2)(d) of the Constitution and Rule 13(1)(a) of the Joint Rules of Parliament.

SONA serves as a platform for the President to:

Highlight the government’s achievements over the past year.

Acknowledge ongoing challenges.

Outline interventions, priorities, and deliverables for the upcoming financial year.

How to Watch SONA 2025

The event will be broadcast live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408) and streamed on Parliament’s YouTube Channel. It will also be covered extensively on national and local radio stations, and updates will be available on social media platforms.

What to Expect from the 2025 SONA

The 2025 State of the Nation Address is expected to focus on:

Economic recovery efforts, including unemployment and poverty alleviation.

Updates on infrastructure development and public service delivery improvements.

Interventions in education, healthcare, and safety and security sectors.

Progress on the government’s Just Energy Transition initiative.

Strategies to address the load-shedding crisis and other energy-related challenges.

Parliamentary Programme Post-SONA

SONA marks the beginning of the annual parliamentary calendar. Following the address, Members of Parliament will engage in debates and provide responses to the President’s outlined priorities. This is followed by the tabling of the national budget, where government funding allocations will be detailed to support the objectives announced during SONA.

This year’s SONA is poised to address South Africa’s pressing challenges and set a hopeful trajectory for 2025.