Supreme Court to Revisit Controversial Demolition in Gujarat's Gir Somnath

The Supreme Court announced it will revisit pleas concerning demolitions in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, including a contempt petition against the Gujarat authorities, after three weeks. This follows allegations that the demolitions, which involved residential and religious structures, occurred without prior court approval.

During a hearing with Justices B R Gavai and S V N Bhatti, the court set the future hearing on a non-miscellaneous day. A lawyer involved requested permission for the Urs festival from February 1 to 3, which had been celebrated for centuries, but faced administrative hurdles regarding police approval.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, defending the Gujarat government's actions, mentioned the ongoing land issues adjacent to the Somnath temple, arguing the demolitions were part of an encroachment removal effort. The bench emphasized the need for careful examination of applications and planned future discussions, highlighting the complex legal and cultural factors involved.

