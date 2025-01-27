Tensions Erupt: M23 Rebels Seize Goma Amid Escalating Congo-Rwanda Conflict

The M23 insurgency has dramatically flared in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with rebels claiming control of the significant city of Goma. Gunfire has erupted throughout the region, extending to the border with Rwanda, marking an alarming escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Historically rooted in the tragic aftermath of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, the Congo-Rwanda conflict continues to destabilize the eastern regions of Congo. The U.N. has warned of the potential for a broader regional conflict as armed exchanges continue and thousands of civilians are forced to seek refuge.

The U.N. Security Council held emergency talks, while Rwandan and Congolese forces accused each other of aligning with hostile militias. The humanitarian crisis has deepened with reports of mass displacements and urgent calls for diplomatic interventions to prevent further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)