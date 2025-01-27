Gyanendra Pratap Singh Appointed DG of CRPF Amid Transition in Assam Police

Gyanendra Pratap Singh, who has served as the Director General of Assam Police since early 2023, is poised to transition to a new role as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), according to official communications released on Monday.

The 1991-batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer will hold his new post until his planned retirement in November 2027 or until further instructions arise. This move leaves a temporary position in Assam Police leadership, now managed by Special DGP Harmeet Singh.

Singh returned to Assam in 2019 amidst heightened anti-Citizenship Act protests, having previously served with the National Investigation Agency and Special Protection Group. His successor has yet to be officially named, with Harmeet Singh assuming interim responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)