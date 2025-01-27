Left Menu

Uniform Civil Code Act 2024: Simplifying Personal Rights in Uttarakhand

The Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, effective in Uttarakhand, reforms personal rights laws, affecting marriage, divorce, and inheritance. It mandates marriage registration, regulates Wills, and offers special provisions for military personnel. UCC aims to simplify legal processes while promoting social harmony and protecting personal rights for state residents.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Act, 2024, has been enacted in Uttarakhand, bringing sweeping changes to key personal rights regulations including marriage, divorce, and inheritance. This law aims to safeguard individual rights while pushing for social cohesion across diverse religious communities in the state.

By making marriage registration obligatory and banning polygamy along with child marriage, the UCC addresses critical societal issues head-on. The Act's comprehensive framework around marriage, including eligibility, consent, and age requirements, seeks to simplify and streamline marriage-related legalities, with the provision to register marriages both online and offline.

In light of Uttarakhand's significant military contribution, the UCC outlines special provisions for 'Privileged Wills,' allowing armed forces personnel to record their property wishes under simplified protocols, which would be especially useful during active service periods. Further enhancing transparency, the Act provides a user-friendly legal process via an upcoming online portal, reinforcing the state's commitment to modernizing its legal framework.

