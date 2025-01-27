North East Aroma Conclave 2025: Jitendra Singh Highlights Regional Development

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, emphasized the transformative potential of the Aroma Mission during the North East Aroma Conclave 2025. Speaking virtually at the inauguration of the Incubation & Innovation Complex (IICON) at CSIR-NEIST, he celebrated the integration of this initiative with the government’s flagship programs aimed at empowering India’s northeast and Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr. Singh highlighted how the Aroma Mission, aligning with the whole-of-government approach, connects programs such as StartUp India, MSME support, and rural development. By leveraging the biodiversity of regions like the northeast and Jammu & Kashmir, the mission fosters startups, self-help groups, and MSMEs, while uplifting farmers’ incomes and creating new employment opportunities.

Key developments under the Aroma Mission include:

27 advanced facilities established at CSIR-NEIST supporting startups and entrepreneurs.

Over 5,000 hectares of aromatic crops cultivated, benefiting more than 10,000 farmers.

The establishment of 39 essential oil distillation units to support processing and marketing.

Empowering Entrepreneurs and Farmers

During the conclave, agreements were distributed to 25 startups, NGOs, and self-help groups, enabling them to access IICON’s cutting-edge facilities for innovation and production. Entrepreneurs will benefit from a two-year incubation period, refining their products and strategies with reduced business risks.

Dr. Singh commended the role of Rural Women Technology Parks, developed under the mission, as catalysts for women’s empowerment and a model for replication nationwide.

Expanding Aromatic Agriculture

The CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST) is spearheading efforts to introduce aromatic crops such as citronella, lemongrass, patchouli, and chamomile. Plans to distribute 1 lakh agarwood saplings in the next year aim to position the northeast as a leader in the global aromatic plants industry.

Connectivity and Economic Transformation

Dr. Singh emphasized the government’s efforts to transform the northeast into a hub of connectivity and innovation. Infrastructure development, including robust rail, air, and water networks, has facilitated industrial partnerships and export opportunities, further integrating the region into India’s economic framework.

Towards India@2047

With a focus on bio-economy and biotechnology, the Aroma Mission is part of the government’s vision for India@2047. The recently launched Bio-E3 policy is expected to bolster India’s sustainable development goals while positioning the northeast as a gateway for global trade and innovation.

Future Roadmap

Looking ahead, Dr. Singh outlined the mission’s objectives to enhance farmers’ income, promote sustainable practices, and increase India’s share in the global essential oils market. By capitalizing on natural resources and innovative strategies, the northeast is poised to contribute significantly to India’s economic growth.

The North East Aroma Conclave 2025 serves as a testament to the potential of integrated initiatives to drive regional and national aspirations, reflecting the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development.