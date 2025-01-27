Slovakia Explores Azeri Gas Transit Amid EU-Ukraine Talks

Slovakia has expressed appreciation for a recent European Commission statement supporting ongoing discussions with Ukraine regarding the renewal of gas transit through the country.

Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar emphasized Slovakia's interest in exploring alternative gas supplies, such as those from Azerbaijan. He noted that these discussions represent a revival of earlier proposals by Slovakia for diversifying gas transits away from reliance on Russian supplies.

Blanar highlighted the importance of Ukraine's openness to discuss these options, viewing it as a positive step toward diversifying European energy routes and ensuring energy security in the region.

