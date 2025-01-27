Left Menu

Slovakia Explores Azeri Gas Transit Amid EU-Ukraine Talks

Slovakia appreciates the European Commission's support for continued gas transit discussions with Ukraine, highlighting the potential of Azeri gas shipments. Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar affirmed ongoing dialogues with Ukraine regarding non-Russian gas transit options.

Updated: 27-01-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:00 IST
Slovakia has expressed appreciation for a recent European Commission statement supporting ongoing discussions with Ukraine regarding the renewal of gas transit through the country.

Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar emphasized Slovakia's interest in exploring alternative gas supplies, such as those from Azerbaijan. He noted that these discussions represent a revival of earlier proposals by Slovakia for diversifying gas transits away from reliance on Russian supplies.

Blanar highlighted the importance of Ukraine's openness to discuss these options, viewing it as a positive step toward diversifying European energy routes and ensuring energy security in the region.

