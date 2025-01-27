Major Shake-up in Madhya Pradesh Administration: 42 IAS Officers Transferred

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government has transferred 42 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including key figures such as the secretaries to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and 12 district collectors.

Bharat Yadav has been appointed managing director of the Madhya Road Development Corporation, while Avinash Lavania takes charge as managing director of the MP Power Management Company in Jabalpur. Sibi Chakravarty M, previously commissioner-cum-director of the food and civil supplies department, will now serve as secretary to the chief minister, with additional responsibilities as commissioner for urban administration and development.

Among the district-level changes, Arvind Kumar Dube moves to the chief minister's office as additional secretary, while new postings include Neha Marvya Singh to Dindori, Vivek Shotriya to Tikamgarh, and several others across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)