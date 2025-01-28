Left Menu

USAID Shake-Up: Senior Officials on Leave Amid Trump Aid Freeze Probe

Amid an investigation into a possible effort to bypass President Trump's executive orders, 56 senior officials in the US Agency for International Development have been placed on leave. The investigation follows Trump's order for a 90-day pause on most foreign assistance, leading to widespread humanitarian impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 08:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant upheaval within a major US aid and development agency, 56 senior officials have been placed on leave pending an internal investigation, according to sources. The inquiry seeks to uncover if there was a deliberate move to defy President Donald Trump's recent executive orders.

The pause has led to numerous layoffs among contractors and halted US-funded aid programs globally. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has exempted only critical food and military aid to Israel and Egypt from this freeze.

The Trump administration aims to evaluate foreign assistance programs based on their alignment with US interests, potential waste, or perceived liberal bias. Politico reported the administrative changes within USAID.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

