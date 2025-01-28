USAID Shake-Up: Senior Officials on Leave Amid Trump Aid Freeze Probe

In a significant upheaval within a major US aid and development agency, 56 senior officials have been placed on leave pending an internal investigation, according to sources. The inquiry seeks to uncover if there was a deliberate move to defy President Donald Trump's recent executive orders.

The pause has led to numerous layoffs among contractors and halted US-funded aid programs globally. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has exempted only critical food and military aid to Israel and Egypt from this freeze.

The Trump administration aims to evaluate foreign assistance programs based on their alignment with US interests, potential waste, or perceived liberal bias. Politico reported the administrative changes within USAID.

(With inputs from agencies.)