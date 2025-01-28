Fugitive No More: 14-Year Hunt Ends in Murder Suspect's Arrest

The Maharashtra police, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh STF, successfully apprehended Jawad Jabbar Sayyed, a man accused of murdering his wife in 2011 and absconding for 14 years, officials declared on Tuesday.

Sayyed, having concealed his identity to evade capture, was located and arrested in Unnao, UP, on January 25. According to Madan Ballal, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) with MBVV, the victim, Rihana, lived in Palghar district's Nallasopara area. Frequent disputes arose between Rihana and Sayyed due to visits by her son from her first marriage, which Sayyed resented.

On May 24, 2011, during such a dispute, Sayyed allegedly killed Rihana by striking her with a stone and subsequently fled. A tip-off led authorities to Unnao, near Lucknow, where a joint operation with the STF resulted in Sayyed's arrest and subsequent transit remand obtained from a Lucknow court.

(With inputs from agencies.)