Conflict Escalates in Eastern Congo: Goma's Struggle Intensifies
The M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have entered Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, sparking intense conflict with the Congolese army and militias. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Rwandan President Paul Kagame discussed the situation, agreeing on the need for a ceasefire amidst escalating violence.
The M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, have made significant incursions into Goma, eastern Congo's largest city, leading to some of the most severe hostilities seen in over a decade. Residents reported skirmishes and explosions around Goma's strategic locations, notably near the airport still held by UN peacekeepers and government forces.
In response, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa engaged in discussions with Rwandan President Paul Kagame to address the crisis, especially as nine South African peacekeepers have already lost their lives. They stressed the urgency for a ceasefire, though conflicting gunfire overnight continues to plague the northern district of Majengo.
Goma's strategic importance as a humanitarian center and trade hub for valuable ores such as tantalum and tin underscores the critical need for peace. Despite international pressure, the Rwandan-backed insurgency persists, aggravating a situation that has displaced tens of thousands and placed immense strain on South African forces in the region.
