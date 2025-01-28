Punjab Police Thwarts Grenade Attack by Narco-Terror Module

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police has detained two suspects allegedly responsible for a grenade attack outside the Gumtala police post in Amritsar. The suspects, identified as Bagga Singh and Puskaran Singh, were reportedly operatives of US-based terrorist Happy Passia.

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar conducted the intelligence-driven operation that led to the recovery of a hand grenade and two pistols from the suspects' possession. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed the operation's success through a post on X.

The investigation further unveiled that Bagga Singh is related to Sarwan Bhola, a notorious smuggler, linking the arrest to larger criminal networks involving drug trafficking. Initially, authorities had dismissed the January 9 incident as a car radiator explosion, further highlighting the operation's significance.

