Punjab Police Thwarts Grenade Attack by Narco-Terror Module

Punjab Police arrested two individuals linked to a grenade incident outside Gumtala police post in Amritsar. The suspects, Bagga Singh and Puskaran Singh, are affiliated with US-based terrorist Happy Passia. A hand grenade and pistols were seized. The operation was intelligence-based, revealing Singh's ties to a notorious smuggler.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police has detained two suspects allegedly responsible for a grenade attack outside the Gumtala police post in Amritsar. The suspects, identified as Bagga Singh and Puskaran Singh, were reportedly operatives of US-based terrorist Happy Passia.

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar conducted the intelligence-driven operation that led to the recovery of a hand grenade and two pistols from the suspects' possession. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed the operation's success through a post on X.

The investigation further unveiled that Bagga Singh is related to Sarwan Bhola, a notorious smuggler, linking the arrest to larger criminal networks involving drug trafficking. Initially, authorities had dismissed the January 9 incident as a car radiator explosion, further highlighting the operation's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

