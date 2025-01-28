Training Program on Chemical and Petrochemical Industrial Safety: Focus on Major Accident Hazard Units in Viksit Bharat@2047 Action Plan

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, under the Government of India’s Viksit Bharat@2047 Action Plan, organized the 4th training program on “Chemical and Petrochemical Industrial Safety” on January 23–24, 2025, at the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology (IPT) - Chennai. IPT functions as a specialized center of the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET). The program emphasized enhancing safety protocols in Major Accident Hazard (MAH) units within the chemical and petrochemical sector.

This training initiative is part of a national series targeting the 2393 identified MAH units across the country. Over the next five years, 48 such programs are planned to ensure comprehensive coverage of these high-risk industrial facilities. The Chennai event saw the active participation of 113 representatives from 65 MAH industries.

Expert-Led Sessions and Training Themes

Renowned technical experts from institutions like the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Anna University, Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute, Thirumalai Chemicals, and leading consulting firms delivered insightful sessions. The topics included:

Occupational Safety and Health: Addressing employee well-being in hazardous work environments.

Process Safety Management: Comprehensive strategies for mitigating risks in chemical processing operations.

Advanced Risk Assessment Techniques: Cutting-edge approaches to identifying and quantifying industrial risks.

Toxicology and Hazard Identification Techniques: Understanding chemical toxicology and methodologies to recognize potential hazards.

Emergency Preparedness and Response: Training for industrial crisis management and mitigation.

Role of ICT and Emerging Technologies in Chemical Safety: Leveraging modern tools for enhanced safety compliance.

Global Harmonized System (GHS) Implementation: Standardizing chemical labeling and Safety Data Sheets (SDS).

Fire and Explosion Safety: Best practices to prevent catastrophic events in industrial settings.

Environmental Protection and Spill Prevention: Emphasizing eco-safety and prevention of chemical spills.

Hazardous Waste Management: Techniques for managing and safely disposing of industrial waste.

Hands-On Mock Drill for Practical Experience

A highlight of the program was a hands-on mock drill conducted in collaboration with Kothari Petrochemicals at CIPET: IPT Chennai. This exercise offered participants real-world insights into emergency management and coordination during potential industrial accidents.

Viksit Bharat@2047: A Vision for Safety

The Government of India’s Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative aims to strengthen industrial safety frameworks, promoting a culture of safety, sustainability, and innovation in the chemical and petrochemical sectors. This ongoing training series represents a critical step in achieving these goals by fostering a skilled workforce equipped to manage and mitigate risks effectively.

The event concluded with a call to action for industries to prioritize safety, adopt global best practices, and contribute to a resilient and sustainable industrial ecosystem.