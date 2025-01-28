Operations Resume at Oshoek Port of Entry Following Major Truck Accident

Traveller and cargo operations at the Oshoek Port of Entry, the primary border post between South Africa and Eswatini, have officially resumed. This announcement was made by the Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr. Michael Masiapato, and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) on Tuesday, following extensive safety assessments and infrastructure repairs.

The port was temporarily closed after a 32-ton coal truck, allegedly experiencing brake failure, caused extensive damage to port infrastructure and several vehicles on Sunday.

The accident resulted in injuries to three individuals—a SARS official, a tourism monitor, and the truck driver—who were promptly treated and are now recovering.

“We are grateful to confirm that the injured individuals are on the mend, thanks to the swift medical response,” Dr. Masiapato stated.

Full Operations Restored

With repairs complete and a thorough safety assessment conducted, all port operations have been reinstated, ensuring the smooth movement of goods and travelers between the two nations.

“All port operations have resumed with immediate effect, facilitating seamless travel and trade activities,” Masiapato announced.

Collaborative Response and Gratitude

Dr. Masiapato commended the coordinated efforts of multiple stakeholders, including the South African Police Service (SAPS), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), and Eswatini Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Management authorities, for their rapid response and assistance.

“The swift collaboration of all parties involved played a pivotal role in mitigating the impact of the accident and restoring functionality at the port. We extend our deepest gratitude for their unwavering support,” he added.

Travelers and Trade Partners Recognized

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure, the BMA and SARS expressed appreciation for the patience and understanding demonstrated by travelers, commuters, and trade partners during the disruption.

Looking Ahead

The reopening of the Oshoek Port of Entry is expected to restore economic activities and facilitate the smooth flow of trade and tourism between South Africa and Eswatini. The BMA confirmed that measures are being evaluated to prevent similar incidents in the future and enhance safety at the port.

“The resumption of operations is a significant step in ensuring the continuity of critical cross-border activities while prioritizing safety and efficiency,” Dr. Masiapato concluded.

With safety measures now reinforced, the Oshoek Port of Entry is once again fully operational, reinforcing its role as a vital gateway for regional trade and travel.