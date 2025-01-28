Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Controversy Over Inclusion of Non-Muslims
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is stirring debate as it moves to include non-Muslims in Waqf boards. While some communities, like the Dawoodi Bohra and Agha Khani, seek exemption due to unique traditions, opposition parties criticize the bill's handling, labeling it as rushed and dismissive of dissent.
- Country:
- India
The parliamentary committee reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has decided to support integrating non-Muslims into Waqf boards. This decision, sources report, aims to recognize non-Muslims as possible beneficiaries or involved parties in Waqf matters.
Scheduled to approve its report, the Joint Parliamentary Committee has accepted appeals from the Dawoodi Bohra and Agha Khani, acknowledging their distinct identities as Shia Muslim sects, who wish to be excluded from the bill. These communities argue for recognition of their autonomous practices.
Inclusion of non-Muslims, except ex-officio members, is seen as a measure for greater inclusivity. However, opposition parties criticize the bill's expedited process, claiming it stifles proper parliamentary procedure. The draft report, criticized for its late distribution, has led to accusations of the committee being reduced to mere formalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
VP Dhankhar Urges Inclusivity and Development at Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya Convocation Ceremony
Delhi High Court Advocates Language Inclusivity in CLAT
Unshackling Heritage: VP Dhankhar's Call for Inclusivity and Indology
Lyon Bats for Inclusivity: NCIC 2025 Cricketers with Disabilities Championship
ParaSports 2025: Celebrating Strength and Inclusivity