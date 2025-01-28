Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Controversy Over Inclusion of Non-Muslims

The parliamentary committee reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has decided to support integrating non-Muslims into Waqf boards. This decision, sources report, aims to recognize non-Muslims as possible beneficiaries or involved parties in Waqf matters.

Scheduled to approve its report, the Joint Parliamentary Committee has accepted appeals from the Dawoodi Bohra and Agha Khani, acknowledging their distinct identities as Shia Muslim sects, who wish to be excluded from the bill. These communities argue for recognition of their autonomous practices.

Inclusion of non-Muslims, except ex-officio members, is seen as a measure for greater inclusivity. However, opposition parties criticize the bill's expedited process, claiming it stifles proper parliamentary procedure. The draft report, criticized for its late distribution, has led to accusations of the committee being reduced to mere formalities.

