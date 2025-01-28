South Africa Urges Rwanda to Halt M23 Support

South Africa's foreign minister, Ronald Lamola, has issued a strong condemnation against Rwanda for its alleged support of the M23 rebel group operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Lamola urged Rwanda to cease its backing of the group, which has been a significant source of conflict in the region.

He further called for the withdrawal of Rwandan forces from the DRC, highlighting the importance of restoring peace and stability in this troubled area.

(With inputs from agencies.)