Left Menu

South Africa Urges Rwanda to Halt M23 Support

South Africa's foreign minister, Ronald Lamola, has urged Rwanda to stop backing the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He called for the withdrawal of Rwandan forces from the DRC, emphasizing the need for stability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:55 IST
South Africa Urges Rwanda to Halt M23 Support
Ronald Lamola
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's foreign minister, Ronald Lamola, has issued a strong condemnation against Rwanda for its alleged support of the M23 rebel group operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Lamola urged Rwanda to cease its backing of the group, which has been a significant source of conflict in the region.

He further called for the withdrawal of Rwandan forces from the DRC, highlighting the importance of restoring peace and stability in this troubled area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025