South Africa Urges Rwanda to Halt M23 Support
South Africa's foreign minister, Ronald Lamola, has urged Rwanda to stop backing the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He called for the withdrawal of Rwandan forces from the DRC, emphasizing the need for stability in the region.
South Africa's foreign minister, Ronald Lamola, has issued a strong condemnation against Rwanda for its alleged support of the M23 rebel group operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Lamola urged Rwanda to cease its backing of the group, which has been a significant source of conflict in the region.
He further called for the withdrawal of Rwandan forces from the DRC, highlighting the importance of restoring peace and stability in this troubled area.
