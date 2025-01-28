Foiled Infant Sale: Ulhasnagar's Determined Act Against Child Trafficking

In a shocking incident in Ulhasnagar district, police have registered a case against six individuals, including two couples, involved in the attempted sale of a six-day-old girl. The authorities acted promptly following a complaint by the infant's grandmother, leading to a significant breakthrough in the matter.

The infant's parents, Vishal and Sujata Gaikwad, reportedly agreed to sell their child for a sum of Rs 90,000. The transaction was intercepted by police outside Ulhasnagar central hospital on January 25, just days after the child was born on January 22, resulting in the recovery of the infant.

This alarming incident has drawn attention to child trafficking concerns, with a case registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The investigation is ongoing as authorities delve into the reasons behind the Gaikwads' decision to sell their daughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)