Left Menu

Foiled Infant Sale: Ulhasnagar's Determined Act Against Child Trafficking

A case in Ulhasnagar district involving the attempted sale of a six-day-old girl by her parents has led to the arrest of six individuals. The infant's grandmother filed the complaint, leading to the recovery of the child and registration of a case under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:52 IST
Foiled Infant Sale: Ulhasnagar's Determined Act Against Child Trafficking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Ulhasnagar district, police have registered a case against six individuals, including two couples, involved in the attempted sale of a six-day-old girl. The authorities acted promptly following a complaint by the infant's grandmother, leading to a significant breakthrough in the matter.

The infant's parents, Vishal and Sujata Gaikwad, reportedly agreed to sell their child for a sum of Rs 90,000. The transaction was intercepted by police outside Ulhasnagar central hospital on January 25, just days after the child was born on January 22, resulting in the recovery of the infant.

This alarming incident has drawn attention to child trafficking concerns, with a case registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The investigation is ongoing as authorities delve into the reasons behind the Gaikwads' decision to sell their daughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025