Tragic Shooting in Muzaffarnagar: One Killed, Security Heightened

A shooting incident in Muzaffarnagar's Agrasen Vihar resulted in one death and one injury. Unidentified assailants opened fire, leaving Vishal dead and Anuj injured. Police have increased security in response to the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shooting in Muzaffarnagar's Agrasen Vihar resulted in one fatality and another person injured after unidentified attackers opened fire on Tuesday evening, according to police reports.

Nai Mandi circle officer Rupali Rao informed the media that upon receiving reports of the incident, law enforcement quickly arrived at the scene. Victims Vishal, 35, and Anuj, who both suffered gunshot wounds, were transported to the district hospital, where Vishal was declared dead.

Following the incident, police have ramped up security measures in the locality to prevent further violence. Investigations into the attack are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

