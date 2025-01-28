Zeeshan Siddique Pushes for Justice in Bandra Development Case

Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique, took a significant step by meeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Following his father's tragic murder in Mumbai, Siddique has been pivotal in urging investigations into the potential motives, particularly surrounding slum redevelopment in Bandra.

He has named several builders and politicians in his police statement, spotlighting ongoing interactions with his father about redevelopment projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)