Kerala's Cultural Extravaganza: 64th School Arts Festival Unveiled

The 64th Kerala State School Arts Festival is set to take place from January 14 to 18 in Kerala. The event features 239 competitions across various categories. Preparations, led by Minister V Sivankutty, have commenced with significant attention to logistics and event coordination, ensuring a memorable experience for all involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 64th Kerala State School Arts Festival will grace various venues in central Kerala from January 14 to 18, officials announced. State General Education Minister V Sivankutty laid the foundation stone for the festival's main venue, Thekkinkadu Maidan, on Saturday.

With 239 competitions, the festival promises a vibrant display of talent in high school, higher secondary, Sanskrit, and Arabic categories. Dignitaries like Higher Education Minister R Bindu and Revenue Minister K Rajan attended the event's preparatory commencement.

In an effort to ensure smooth operations, officials are reviewing logistics related to venues, accommodation, security, and transport. The schedule aims to cater to participants' needs while providing an engaging experience for audiences. Notably, film star Mohanlal will attend the valedictory ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

