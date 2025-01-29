UN Diplomacy in the Congo Crisis: Talks Amid Turmoil
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres engaged with the leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda on escalating conflicts in eastern Congo. The talks focused on the non-military resolution and civilian protection, amidst accusations against Rwanda for backing rebels and violent protests in Kinshasa.
In a bid to de-escalate the prolonged turmoil in eastern Congo, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres initiated discussions on Tuesday with the presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. The ongoing conflict involves accusations of external military support and has spurred violent protests.
The conflict reignited when Rwandan-supported M23 rebels advanced into Goma, escalating tensions in a region plagued by unrest for over a decade. Congo alleges Rwanda's interference, while Rwanda cites security threats near its border.
Amidst these developments, the U.N. Security Council scheduled a meeting to address the crisis. Meanwhile, protests against the situation have turned violent in Kinshasa, capital of Congo, with demonstrators attacking U.N. facilities and looting reported across the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
