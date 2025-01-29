UN Diplomacy in the Congo Crisis: Talks Amid Turmoil

In a bid to de-escalate the prolonged turmoil in eastern Congo, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres initiated discussions on Tuesday with the presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. The ongoing conflict involves accusations of external military support and has spurred violent protests.

The conflict reignited when Rwandan-supported M23 rebels advanced into Goma, escalating tensions in a region plagued by unrest for over a decade. Congo alleges Rwanda's interference, while Rwanda cites security threats near its border.

Amidst these developments, the U.N. Security Council scheduled a meeting to address the crisis. Meanwhile, protests against the situation have turned violent in Kinshasa, capital of Congo, with demonstrators attacking U.N. facilities and looting reported across the city.

