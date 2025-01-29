Left Menu

Crisis in Goma: Rebels Take Control Amidst International Tensions

M23 rebels have seized control of Goma's airport in the Democratic Republic of Congo, escalating a long-standing conflict. The takeover raises humanitarian concerns and risks wider regional violence. UN officials report unrest and protests in Kinshasa, while the city faces increasing lawlessness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 01:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rebels have captured the strategic city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, seizing its airport and sparking fears of humanitarian disaster. M23 fighters' advance marks the most significant flare-up in the ongoing conflict, deeply rooted in historical regional tensions.

As the rebels secured their control over Goma, UN peacekeepers remain confined to their bases amidst a volatile atmosphere. Meanwhile, turmoil spreads to the capital, Kinshasa, as protesters express anger over perceived foreign interference, targeting embassies and UN facilities.

The capture of Goma, a crucial hub for displaced people in eastern Congo, raises alarms among international bodies about a potential regional conflict reminiscent of past devastating wars that resulted in millions of deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

