Cracking Down on Dairy Deception: ED Raids Unveil Forged Certificates Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate launched a series of raids in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation into a dairy company, Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt. Ltd., and its promoters. They are accused of distributing adulterated milk products.

Raids are taking place in nine locations across Bhopal, Sehore, and Morena districts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The investigation has so far uncovered the use of 63 'forged' laboratory certificates for exporting impure milk products to countries including Bahrain and Singapore.

The company stands accused of tainting both domestic and international markets with these products, with countries like Oman and the UAE also affected. Efforts to reach the company and its promoters have been unsuccessful as of now.

