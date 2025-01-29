Cracking Down on Dairy Deception: ED Raids Unveil Forged Certificates Scandal
The Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids in Madhya Pradesh, targeting Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt. Ltd. and its promoters. The company is accused of distributing adulterated milk products domestically and internationally, using forged lab certificates to export impure goods to countries like Bahrain, Singapore, and the UAE.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate launched a series of raids in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation into a dairy company, Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt. Ltd., and its promoters. They are accused of distributing adulterated milk products.
Raids are taking place in nine locations across Bhopal, Sehore, and Morena districts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The investigation has so far uncovered the use of 63 'forged' laboratory certificates for exporting impure milk products to countries including Bahrain and Singapore.
The company stands accused of tainting both domestic and international markets with these products, with countries like Oman and the UAE also affected. Efforts to reach the company and its promoters have been unsuccessful as of now.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Narcotics Bureau Busts MDMA Manufacturing Lab in Madhya Pradesh
3 trapped under debris after under-construction well caves in at Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district; rescue work on: Police.
Rescue Operation Underway as Well Collapse Traps Three in Madhya Pradesh
Intense Rescue Operations in Madhya Pradesh Village
Rescue Operation Underway After Well Collapse in Madhya Pradesh