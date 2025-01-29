Left Menu

Cracking Down on Dairy Deception: ED Raids Unveil Forged Certificates Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids in Madhya Pradesh, targeting Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt. Ltd. and its promoters. The company is accused of distributing adulterated milk products domestically and internationally, using forged lab certificates to export impure goods to countries like Bahrain, Singapore, and the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate launched a series of raids in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation into a dairy company, Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt. Ltd., and its promoters. They are accused of distributing adulterated milk products.

Raids are taking place in nine locations across Bhopal, Sehore, and Morena districts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The investigation has so far uncovered the use of 63 'forged' laboratory certificates for exporting impure milk products to countries including Bahrain and Singapore.

The company stands accused of tainting both domestic and international markets with these products, with countries like Oman and the UAE also affected. Efforts to reach the company and its promoters have been unsuccessful as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

