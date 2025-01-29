Left Menu

Brazil Sets Up Humanitarian Reception Center Amid Deportation Controversy

Brazil is establishing a reception center for deported migrants from the U.S., following concerns over conditions on recent flights. The government aims to ensure proper treatment for returnees, advocating for humane conditions amid diplomatic discussions with American authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:42 IST
Brazil Sets Up Humanitarian Reception Center Amid Deportation Controversy

The Brazilian government announced on Tuesday its plan to establish a reception center for deportees from the United States, following controversy over the conditions experienced by migrants on recent deportation flights.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva approved the creation of a humanitarian reception post in Confins, Minas Gerais state, as relayed by Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship Macaé Evaristo to journalists in Brasilia. This initiative arose after the arrival of a flight with 88 deportees under the new Trump administration, following multiple deportation flights during Biden's tenure.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry has sought answers from Washington regarding the reported use of handcuffs, poor aircraft conditions, and the treatment of nationals. The next diplomatic steps involve ensuring humane conditions for deportees while maintaining dialogue with U.S. representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025