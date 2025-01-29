Brazil Sets Up Humanitarian Reception Center Amid Deportation Controversy

The Brazilian government announced on Tuesday its plan to establish a reception center for deportees from the United States, following controversy over the conditions experienced by migrants on recent deportation flights.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva approved the creation of a humanitarian reception post in Confins, Minas Gerais state, as relayed by Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship Macaé Evaristo to journalists in Brasilia. This initiative arose after the arrival of a flight with 88 deportees under the new Trump administration, following multiple deportation flights during Biden's tenure.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry has sought answers from Washington regarding the reported use of handcuffs, poor aircraft conditions, and the treatment of nationals. The next diplomatic steps involve ensuring humane conditions for deportees while maintaining dialogue with U.S. representatives.

